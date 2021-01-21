Microsoft has been porting the chrome of Windows 10X to Windows 10 over the last few months, as part of their ‘Sun Valley’ update.

This means there are many bits of Windows 10X in the latest Windows 10 Insider builds, including it turns out the new boot animation, which replaces the swirling dots with a solid line.

Windows hacker NTDEV has managed to uncover the registry key which unlocks the animation on build 20279 and 21292.

A possible Sun Valley discovery! It seems that you can enable the new bootanimation from 10X in the current Insider Builds!

You just have to go to HKLMSystemControlSet001BootControl (you have to create the key)

Then, add a DWORD named BootProgressAnimation and enable it (1) pic.twitter.com/FLhiYAyDin — NTDEV (@NTDEV_) January 20, 2021

That key is:

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Control\BootControl] "BootProgressAnimation"=dword:00000001

NTDEV has packed the registry key in a .reg file which can be downloaded from his tweet here. Download and double-click to install, at your own risk of course.