Google has completed the roll-out of their new Dark Mode for Google Search on the desktop.

Google 'dark theme' on desktop is rolling out pic.twitter.com/fE6ODyQ9Xt — ? Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 12, 2021

Here is how to enable it on your PC.

On the Google.com home page, click on Settings in the bottom right corner and select Search Settings:

Scroll down to Appearance and select Dark theme.

Then click on save and bob’s your uncle.

Your Search page should now look like this:

To switch back merely reverse the process.