Samsung has been teasing NEON for quite some time now and in case you were living under a rock, NEON is Samsung’s new “Artificial Human”. At CES 2020, the company finally announced it officially and has claimed that NEON is much more than an AI assistant.

Samsung said that NEON can converse and sympathize just like real humans. NEON’s website touts an “artificial human” that “looks and behaves like a real human, with the ability to show emotions and intelligence.” To make it human like, Samsung has given it names like Frank, and Natasha so users can call them appropriately instead of saying “Hey Neon”.

NEON is like a new kind of life. There are millions of species on our planet and we hope to add one more. NEONs will be our friends, collaborators, and companions, continually learning, evolving, and forming memories from their interactions. We have always dreamed of such virtual beings in science fictions and movies. NEONs will integrate with our world and serve as new links to a better future, a world where‘humans are humans’ and ‘machines are human. – Pranav Mistry, CEO, Star Labs

Each NEON is powered by Samsung’s proprietary CORE R3 technology platform. R3 in Core R3 stands for Reality, Realtime and Responsive. Samsung has managed to train it in a way that behaves and interact like an actual human. “CORE R3 can also connect to other domain-specific and value-added services.SPECTRA, still in development stage, will complement CORE R3 with the spectrum of Intelligence, Learning, Emotions, and Memory, thus making NEONs fully immersional”.

Samsung has also noted that NEON has “the ability to communicate with human affect, the ability to learn from experiences, and the ability to form new memories”. NEON can also be assigned a certain task or can serve as ” individualized teacher, a personal financial advisor, a healthcare provider, or a concierge. NEON can also be an actor, a spokesperson, or a TV anchor. A NEON can be our friend, collaborator or companion.”

Samsung has refused to comment on the pricing, business model or even the availability of NEON. The company plans to share more news at NEONWORLD 2020. Samsung will be rolling out a dedicated beta roadmap of NEON soon and will share it will selected partners later this year. As far as deepfakes are concerned, Samsung said that CORE R3 platform creates individual, unique experiences and it does not manipulate videos or individual scenes. Samsung also talked about privacy and assured that NEON “will never share your private data without your permission.”