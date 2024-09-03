Here's everything you need to know about Huawei tri-fold smartphone

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Huawei tri-fold smartphone has been the talk of the town for a while, as it’s the first of its kind made by the Shenzhen-based tech giant.

Huawei’s Executive Director, Yu Chengdong, has previously confirmed on Weibo, a Chinese social media app, that the smartphone will be launched in September. This new device, described as the “new generation of electronic Moutai,” is expected to have a screen size of around 10 inches when unfolded, surpassing typical foldable phones in size.

Other Chinese publications have also managed to get a good look at what the Huawei tri-fold smartphone may look like. Recently leaked photos show Chengdong, the executive, seemingly carrying the smartphone. It does come with a three-fold design and a large screen, which measures up to around 10 inches (unfolded).

Despite its tri-fold design, the phone remains relatively thin and lightweight. The device, which runs on the HarmonyOS, will support split-screen functionality and stylus use, for better productivity that’s similar to a tablet.

Huawei announced its September 10 event just in time for Apple’s unveiling of the iPhone 16, in a move that challenges Apple in the Chinese market. The exact product lineup Huawei will reveal is still unknown, but Richard Yu, Huawei’s consumer and automotive technology executive, described it as an “epoch-making product.”

Besides the tri-fold smartphone, there are also rumors that Huawei may launch the Mate 70 series, but it may also be unveiled separately later this year following the company’s recent trend of discrete launches without prior announcements.