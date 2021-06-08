Microsoft’s Surface Duo had attracted a lot of criticism for not offering the latest hardware even though it’s priced over $1,000. While the price has come down significantly, the dual-screen foldable smartphone lacks key features like NFC, which, in turn, makes a lot of potential buyers look elsewhere. Even if you’re not bothered about the latest hardware and important features like NFC in Surface Duo, the fact that Android 11 hasn’t made it to the dual-screen device yet is definitely a matter of concern.

Microsoft is currently testing the Android 11 update on Surface Duo, and it might take a few more months to become available for the general public. If Microsoft watcher Zac Bowden is to be believed, Microsoft is planning to release make the Android 11 update available for all Duo users in August this year, but we’re still unaware of the exact release date. Microsoft, however, can have a change of heart and might push the release to a later date.

While Microsoft is delivering regular security updates to the Duo, it’s taking way too much time to release the Android 11 update. By the time Android 11 will reach every Surface Duo user, the Google Pixel series and many other smartphones will get the Android 12 update.

Android 11 is designed to run better on dual-screen phones alongside that, you’ll also have exciting features such as a built-in screen recorder, dynamic media controls, the ability to grant temporary permission to apps, and many more.

If you’re a Surface Duo user., go to the comments section and let us know if you’re happy with what you got.