Here is the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max camera review you have been waiting for

In many ways, the race for the title of the best smartphone still comes down to the handset with the best camera, and the battle is usually between Samsung’s latest greatest and the last iPhone.

Today YouTube channel MrWhostheBoss have posted their comprehensive comparison between the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, comparing the devices in 12 categories.

Those categories include items such as features, photo and video quality, night mode, zoom, macro mode, video stabilization, slo-mo and many more.

Watch the video below and let us know if you agree with the final verdict in the comments below.