Windows 11 was never supposed to release as Microsoft had called Windows 10 “the last version of Windows.” But things change rapidly in the tech industry as companies need to adapt to the changing times. Windows 10 has become dated, which necessitated a new OS that’s more polished and more modern. We don’t know about the exact changes coming to the upcoming Windows OS, but luckily, we don’t have to wait much as Microsoft is all set to hold the Windows 11 event today, June 24. So, it’s only a matter of a few hours before we get to know everything about the OS.

To be specific, Microsoft’s Windows 11 event starts at 08:00 AM PT(11 AM ET/ 10:00 AM CT /03:00 PM GMT/ 08:30 IST PM). You can see the start time according to your time zone by clicking here.

No invitation has been sent out to the press because of the pandemic situation, and much like other companies, Microsoft will live stream the event. So, anyone can watch it in the comfort of their own room. The livestream can be watched on the official Microsoft website. Hopefully, the company will live-stream on YouTube too. We’ll add the official stream link here when it’s available.

