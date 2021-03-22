OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 9 series alongside the OnePlus Watch in a matter of few hours, but before the launch, we just got to know an important piece of information about the low-cost OnePlus 9R. According to various reports, the OnePlus 9R could start around INR 35,000 in India.

Apart from the price, we also got to know some details about the color options the smartphone will be available in. The 9R will reportedly be available in two color options, Lake Blue and Carbon Black. The base model of the smartphone will be equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the higher variant will feature 12GB of primary memory and 156GB of storage.

According to OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, mobile gaming is one of the focus areas of the OnePlus 9R, but apart from mobile gaming, the smartphone will also have “must-have features” of flagship phones. To be more specific, the handset will feature “smooth scrolling, immersive gaming controls and a superior viewing experience.” This isn’t a surprise as previous leaks suggest that the OnePlus 9R will feature a 90Hz display, so smooth scrolling should be one of its USPs.

Unlike its siblings, the the 9R is rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 870 processor, which is obviously not as powerful as the Snapdragon 888. But for a mid-range device, the Snapdragon 870 is the right chipset.

Meanwhile, OnePlus will hold the product tomorrow, March 23, at 07:00 PM IST.