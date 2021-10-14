Yesterday, OnePlus officially launched the OnePlus 9 RT smartphone in China. But apart from China, the smartphone will also be available in India and Europe, though we still don’t know when the smartphone will go official in these regions. What we do know, however, is the possible asking price of the recently launched OnePlus 9 RT in India.

According to popular Indian tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 9 RT could be priced between INR 40,000 to INR 44,000 in India. The prices of the smartphone start at CNY 3,300 ($510/€445/?38,500) in China. If this turns out to be true, the OnePlus 9 RT will cost somewhat similar to the OnePlus 8T, the launch price of which is INR 42,999.

OnePlus 9 RT is equipped with Snapdragon 888 chipset, Samsung’s E4 AMOLED display, UFS 3.1 storage, Sony IMX766 sensor, 4,500 mAh battery, 65W fast charging, USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, under-display fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.2.

The smartphone gets benefits from a 50 MP main camera, 16 MP wide-angle, 2 MP macro, and 16 MP selfie camera. The rear camera can record 4K videos at 60 fps, while the front camera can record 1080p at 30 fps.

The new OnePlus phone is available in three different colors, Black, Silver, Blue and is based on ColorOS 11(based on Android 11). Unfortunately, the company made no announcements about the availability of the smartphone in other parts of the world, leaving us in the dark about when it will debut in India and Europe.

Meanwhile, those interested in OnePlus 9 RT can share their thoughts about it in the comments below.