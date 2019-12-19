Microsoft is planning to launch the Chromium-based Edge on 15th January and the browser will be replacing the classic Edge. While the Edge browser didn’t grab much attention as Microsoft expected but there are still users who rely on Edge for their daily workflow.

If you’re one of those and are worried about getting the Classic Edge browser replaced then don’t worry as Microsoft has published a guide (via Windows Latest) on how to use both Edge browsers simultaneously. According to Microsoft, the process involves editing Group Policy to make both browsers run together. If you’re someone who uses the Classic Edge then here’s how you can run both Edge browsers simultaneously.

Open the Group Policy Editor.

Under Computer Configuration , go to Administrative Templates>Microsoft Edge Update>Applications.

, go to Administrative Templates>Microsoft Edge Update>Applications. Under Applications , select “Allow Microsoft Edge Side by Side browser experience” and then click Edit policy setting .

, select “Allow Microsoft Edge Side by Side browser experience” and then click Edit . Select Enabled and then click OK.

Microsoft also points out that users follow the instructions “before the new version of Microsoft Edge is deployed to your users’ devices.” It’s worth noting that the Group Policy Editor is available only for Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise customers.