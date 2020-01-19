Need offline installer for Chromium-based Edge? Here’s how you can get it

Technology has improved at an enormous pace in the last decade which has made offline installers useless. With the LTE and better WiFi, one can easily download the latest softwares directly from the websites instead of storing memory eating offline installers.

While this makes them useless for individuals, enterprises still need offline installers as we all still need to pay for data and no one in their right mind would download a single software 100 times for 100 different machines in an organisation. This is why companies usually have a dedicated page for enterprises to download an offline installer which can be used to install the software on multiple machines. These installers can’t be used by the public since most of the softwares are different for enterprises and individuals but one can definitely use web browsers since they are always the same.

If you’re interested in downloading offline installer for Chromium-based Edge then you can head to microsoftedgeinsider.com/enterprise and choose the installer you want (64-bit or 32-bit). Microsoft is also providing an offline installer for Mac users. Once you have downloaded it, you can just double-click on it to run the installer.

Microsoft provides weekly updates for the Dev Channel and you can grab the latest installer from the website. Microsoft is also providing configuration files for enterprises to set up Edge and manage updates on Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and 10.

Via Techdows