Movies have never exited theatres so quickly and the latest to become available for streaming is DC’s Birds Of Prey And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn.

When one of Gotham’s most sinister villains, Roman Sionis, puts a target on a young girl named Cass ; Harley teams up with Huntress, Canary and Renee Montoya to take Roman down.

The movie is currently on sale on Amazon and the Microsoft Store, for immediate streaming at the low cost of $19.99

Find it at Amazon here and the Microsoft Store here.

via the WC