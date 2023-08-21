Finally, handwriting to text flag spotted in Microsoft Edge Canary

Handwriting to text, the feature that lets you convert inking via stylus pens into text message, has finally arrived in Microsoft Edge. After all, what’s a good browser if you can’t doodle on it?

This highly anticipated feature has now been tested in Edfe, following Microsoft’s prior release of functionality that enables writing in any text field using Windows Ink for a select group of Windows insiders with Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23481.

As spotted by browser’s enthusiast @Leopeva64, the flag to enable this feature has been spotted in Edge Canary, the experimental channel of the browser. It can be found by navigating to edge://flags in the address bar. Once the flag is enabled, users can start writing in any text input field in Edge and the ink will be converted into text automatically.

There are several new flags in Edge Canary:https://t.co/2bUp7MtCZN

. pic.twitter.com/Bj52qxjnQq — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) August 18, 2023

“Allows inking via pen to be converted into typed text on most text input fields in Microsoft Edge. This is available on devices where handwriting is supported. To check whether Handwriting to Text is enabled on your device, look for “Use your handwriting to enter text” in Windows Settings. – Windows,” the flag’s description reads.