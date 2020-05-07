Halo co-creator’s new FPS, Disintegration, launches in June

Disintegration, the next game from Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, will be releasing this June with both a full-fledged single player component and a suite of multiplayer options.



Releasing on 16th June, Disintegration puts you in the shoes of Romer Shoal, resistance leader and outlaw. You’ll simultaneously use your powerful Gravcycle and tactical skills to save the last vestiges of humanity from a deadly, innumerable threat known as the Rayonne.

“I’ve always been a gameplay-driven storyteller, and with Disintegration, I wanted to create a compelling narrative built around mechanics that haven’t been done before,” said the game’s Game Director Marcus Lehto via a press release. “It’s in my DNA to create memorable characters and rich worlds that go beyond a standard FPS experience. I’m so excited that players get to be a part of it soon.”

The game is currently available to pre-order on Xbox One and Steam for just £39.99 or $49.99. The game will also be available on PlayStation 4 but pre-orders for that certain aren’t open yet.

Those who do decide to slap down some cash ahead of release will be treated to some special goodies including: a unique Crew Skin, custom emote, Gravcycle medal attachment, and platform exclusive banner.

Check out the game’s story trailer below: