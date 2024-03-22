Hackers won over $700k after unleashing 19 zero-day vulnerabilities in competition

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Pwn2Own Vancouver 2024 kicked off with a bang, as hackers uncovered 19 new, zero-day vulnerabilities across different platforms. The event showcased hackers’ skills in finding weaknesses in popular systems like Windows 11, Tesla, and Ubuntu Linux, earning them hefty rewards totaling over $700K … so far.

The competition saw impressive feats (via BleepingComputer), like Abdul Aziz Hariri’s exploit on Adobe Reader, netting him $50K, and Synacktiv’s rapid Tesla ECU hack, securing them a Tesla Model 3 and $200K.

Other highlights included successful hacks on web browsers like Apple Safari, Google Chrome, and Microsoft Edge, earning hackers substantial prizes.

“This year’s event promises to be the largest-ever Vancouver event – both in terms of entries and potential prizes. If everything hits, we will end up paying out over $1,300,000 in cash and prizes – including a Tesla Model 3,” says Zero Day Initiative, the event’s organizer.

In last year’s edition, hackers won big, earning over $1 million in prizes and even a Tesla car. They found 27 new vulnerabilities in platforms like Windows 11, Microsoft Teams, macOS, and Tesla’s Model 3.

As the competition progresses, hackers are set to earn even more prizes, including a Tesla Model 3 car. Vendors now have 90 days to fix the reported vulnerabilities before they’re publicly disclosed.