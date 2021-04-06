April’s additions to Xbox Game Pass have been announced and there’s a lot to be excited for, including GTA V for console and cloud, and a day one release.

Announced as always in an Xbox Wire news post, we’ve got a lot to look forward to this month on Xbox Game Pass, starting off good and early with Grand Theft Auto V.

Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console) – April 8

With a multiplayer that just won’t quit and a brilliant singleplayer campaign that’s been overshadowed by the multiplayer behemoth, Grand Theft Auto V coming to game pass is an undeniable catch for Cloud and Console users.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 8

Recently added to PlayStation Plus for April, now Xbox is nabbing it for themselves. Featuring a whole lot of zombie killing goodness, these ones come extra guilt-free by being Hitler’s zombies. So go wild!

Disneyland Adventures (Cloud) – April 8

The real Disneyland part is a little bit pandemic-y at the moment, so why not go there virtually instead in Disneyland Adventures where you can walk around the famous park to your heart’s content without being coughed on.

Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure (Cloud) – April 8

Are Disneyland Adventures not good enough for you? Well, now you can have the same kind of thing but with Pixar instead! With actual activities alongside Pixar characters, it looks a touch better than just watching around a park thankfully.

NHL 21 (Console) EA Play – April 12

Carve your path to superstardom in an expanded Be A Pro mode and go down as one of the league’s greatest. On the ice, change up your attack with all new moves, dekes, dangles, and evasive manoeuvres. Even without any idea what those things actually are, they sure sound fun.

Rain on Your Parade (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 15

Become a cardboard cloud and rain everywhere to ruin everybody’s day! With over 50 levels with unique settings and objectives, what’s not to love about life as a cloud!

Pathway (PC) – April 15

Treasure hunt through the desert to find ancient artefacts before they fall into the wrong hands of the Nazi’s. With turn-based combat and a bundle of story events to keep things interesting Pathway is an adventurous romp.

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) – April 20

Formerly a PlayStation exclusive series, MLB The Show 21 is coming to Xbox, and it’s doing it on day one for Xbox Game Pass. Regardless of the deal that went down to make this happen, this is an unbelievable get to get more sportsball on the Xbox platform.

Once again, as new games are announced, we’re also faced with games leaving the service, and this time there are quite a few.

April 15

Deliver Us the Moon (Console and PC)

Gato Roboto (Console and PC)

Wargroove (Console and PC)

April 16 (EA Play)

Madden 15 (Console)

Madden 16 (Console)

Madden 17 (Console)

Madden 18 (Console)

Madden 25 (Console)

NHL 18 (Console)

NHL 19 (Console)

As always, as games come and go from the Xbox Game Pass service, we’ll endeavour to keep up to date our list of every game on the service.