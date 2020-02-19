GTA 4: Complete Edition is back on Steam with missing features

GTA 4: Complete Edition is back on Steam, but it isn’t as complete as its moniker might suggest.

After being delisted from the service due to issues with the long-dead Games for Windows Live, developer Rockstar Games has brought the game back from through dead.

The title is set to release on Steam for a second time on March 19th 2020. Just like before, GTA 4: Complete Edition will include the base game and Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City. The latter includes the two standalone expansions: The Lost and the Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony.

However, while the title will receive all of the single-player gameplay of and Grand Theft Auto 4, it will still be missing features.

Rockstar revealed that this new version of the game will not include the game’s multiplayer mode, leaderboards, and Games for Windows Live functionality. Unfortunately, toys isn’t the only missing stuff; Rockstar will be removing the RamJam FM, Self-Actualization FM, and Vice City FM radio stations.

“Players who have previously installed and played Grand Theft Auto IV or Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City will be able to update their copy to Grand Theft Auto IV: Complete Edition,” Rockstar revealed on the game’s store page.

This involves “download[ing] content from Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City” if you own the original GTA 4 or getting a huge 22GB redownload if you own the original Episodes from Liberty City.