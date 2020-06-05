GroupMe app for Windows 10 updated with dark mode support

GroupMe app for Windows 10 recently got a new update in Microsoft Store. This new update finally brings dark mode support. GroupMe iOS app received dark mode support back in 2017!

Microsoft recently updated the GroupMe app on Windows 10 with an useful feature. You can now create a Skype group video call with a single tap inside a group chat window. When you tap the Skype icon on the top of the chat window, you will be asked whether you want to create a Skype call link, once you tap on “Create Link”, Skype video chat link will be posted on the chat. Anyone on the group can tap the link and join the video call. Skype account is not required for this feature.

Download the updated app here from Microsoft Store.