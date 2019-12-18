Great deal: Lenovo ideapad S340 with 8th gen Intel Core i7 and 256GB SSD for $479

If you are looking for a budget laptop that offers great performance, check out this new deal on Walmart. You can now get Lenovo ideapad S340 laptop with 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $479. Its 15.6-inch HD LED backlit anti-glare display and Dolby Audio Premium speakers offer great visuals and audio experience. Also, it offers battery life of up to eight and a half hours.
Tech specs of Lenovo ideapad S340:
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8565U Quad-Core Processor
- Display: 15.6″ HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display
- Memory: 8GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM
- Internal Storage: 256GB m.2 NVMe SSD
- Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620
- Optical Drive: None
- Audio: 2 x 2W Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium
- Battery Life: Up to 8.5 Hours
- Wireless: 802.11AC Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 Combo
- Webcam: Front-Facing 720P HD Webcam with integrated dual array microphone
- Product Weight: 3.96 lbs
Find the deal here at Walmart.
