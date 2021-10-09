Windows 11 comes with Windows Subsystem for Linux pre-installed, and to install your favourite Linux distribution is as easy as typing “wsl –install” from the Windows Terminal command prompt.

The environment also supports graphics and sound by default, meaning you can easily install graphical Linux apps, which then run seamlessly alongside native Windows 11 apps.

Windows 11 also add a shortcut to the Linux app to your Start Menu, meaning if you discover an amazing utility only available on Linux you can now run it without too much issue.

Check out Scott Hanselman’s video demonstrating the feature in his video below: