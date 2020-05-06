Most of us will not be updating to a new Surface Book 3 anytime soon, but due to the persistent efforts of Microsoft MVP Michael Gillett, the WallpaperHub now has the official wallpaper used for the promotional material for the device, available to download for free.

WallpaperHub.app specializes in offering downloads for the wallpapers Microsoft features in their Surface marketing, events and also daily Bing wallpapers.

Grab the Surface Book 3 wallpaper in up to 4K resolution here, and check out the rest of the collection here.