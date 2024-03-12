GPT4 plays DOOM, forgets about in-game enemies, and is happy to grab a gun and start blasting

The system uses screenshots to understand the game state and an Agent model to make decisions.

A recent research paper by Adrian de Wynter, a researcher at the University of York in England, has explored the capabilities of GPT4 in playing the classic first-person shooter game DOOM.

The paper, titled “Will GPT-4 Run DOOM?” finds out whether GPT4 can play the game without prior training. To test this, de Wynter designed a system that uses GPT-4V, a multimodal variant of GPT4 that can accept images as input, to capture screenshots from the game engine and return structured descriptions of the game state.

This information is then fed into an Agent model that makes decisions based on the visual input and previous history, translating its responses into keystroke commands that the game engine can understand.

While the system showed promise in playing DOOM, it also revealed some limitations. One of the main issues was

GPT4’s lack of object permanence means it forgets about in-game enemies when they go off-screen.

Additionally, GPT4 struggled to reason and provide clear explanations for its actions, often providing incorrect information.

Despite these limitations, de Wynter considers it remarkable that GPT4 is capable of playing DOOM without prior training.