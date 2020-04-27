Game Pad Digital has just announced the details of their crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming GPD Win Max, the next-generation of gaming mini PCs.

The Intel Iris powered mini PC is shaping up to be one of the most impressive products we’ve seen in a while, a true step up from the last-gen GPD Win 2.

Game Pad Digital will be starting the crowdfunding campaign for the GPD Win Max on May 18th. Backers will be guaranteed a unit at a discounted price that’s usually quite a bit below what they can find on other online retailers.

The GPD Win Max will have a promotional campaign price of $779, $180 more than the crowdfunding price of the GPD WIN 2 – that was $599. The regular retail price for the Max’s predecessor was $699.

Here are the full specs for the upcoming mini PC: