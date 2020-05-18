Game Pad Digital’s exciting GPD WIN Max has already smashed its Indiegogo crowdfunding goal.
With its crowdfunding goal starting just today, the crowdfunding campaign for the powerful handheld mini PC has raised 3248% of its original target of £21,355. That’s a whopping £693,685!
There are 44 days left on the campaign and there are already over 1000 backers that are salivating over the new mini PC’s tasty spec bump over its predecessor.
Game Pad Digital has already given some pretty impressive benchmarks on popular AAA games that players can expect to play on the new handheld PC including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Red Dead Redemption 2.
Check a look:
Halo Reach 47-68fps
Red Dead Redemption 2 (22Watt mode): 37-63fps
Borderlands 3: 45-57fps
Code Vein: 65-71fps
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: 47-55fps
Gears 5: 29-41fps
Devil May Cry 5: 18-35fps
The Outer Worlds: 37-55fps
Far Cry: New Dawn: 51-63fps
World War Z: 55-79fps
Total War: Three Kingdoms: 42-51fps
Metro Exodus: 31-63fps
There are a bunch more games with performance profiles that you can check out on the crowdfunding page.