Game Pad Digital’s exciting GPD WIN Max has already smashed its Indiegogo crowdfunding goal.

With its crowdfunding goal starting just today, the crowdfunding campaign for the powerful handheld mini PC has raised 3248% of its original target of £21,355. That’s a whopping £693,685!

There are 44 days left on the campaign and there are already over 1000 backers that are salivating over the new mini PC’s tasty spec bump over its predecessor.

Game Pad Digital has already given some pretty impressive benchmarks on popular AAA games that players can expect to play on the new handheld PC including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Check a look:

Halo Reach 47-68fps

Red Dead Redemption 2 (22Watt mode): 37-63fps

Borderlands 3: 45-57fps

Code Vein: 65-71fps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: 47-55fps

Gears 5: 29-41fps

Devil May Cry 5: 18-35fps

The Outer Worlds: 37-55fps

Far Cry: New Dawn: 51-63fps

World War Z: 55-79fps

Total War: Three Kingdoms: 42-51fps

Metro Exodus: 31-63fps

There are a bunch more games with performance profiles that you can check out on the crowdfunding page.