The GPD Win Max crowdfunding campaign is starting soon for fans of the powerful mini gaming PC to get their units for a discounted price.

The crowdfunding campaign will officially begin on May 18th at 10:00am Beijing time.

Early backers will be able to get the device for just $779. Those who buy the system after the GPD Win Max crowdfunding campaign will have to pay $885.

Luckily, for those who do participate in the GPD Win Max crowdfunding campaign, the devices will begin shipping as soon as the campaign is over: June 30th.

Original Story: Game Pad Digital has just announced the details of their crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming GPD Win Max, the next-generation of gaming mini PCs.

The Intel Iris powered mini PC is shaping up to be one of the most impressive products we’ve seen in a while, a true step up from the last-gen GPD Win 2.

Game Pad Digital will be starting the crowdfunding campaign for the GPD Win Max on May 18th. Backers will be guaranteed a unit at a discounted price that’s usually quite a bit below what they can find on other online retailers.

The GPD Win Max will have a promotional campaign price of $779, $180 more than the crowdfunding price of the GPD WIN 2 – that was $599. The regular retail price for the Max’s predecessor was $699.

Here are the full specs for the upcoming mini PC: