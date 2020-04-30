The GPD Win Max crowdfunding campaign is starting soon for fans of the powerful mini gaming PC to get their units for a discounted price.
The crowdfunding campaign will officially begin on May 18th at 10:00am Beijing time.
Early backers will be able to get the device for just $779. Those who buy the system after the GPD Win Max crowdfunding campaign will have to pay $885.
Luckily, for those who do participate in the GPD Win Max crowdfunding campaign, the devices will begin shipping as soon as the campaign is over: June 30th.
Original Story: Game Pad Digital has just announced the details of their crowdfunding campaign for the upcoming GPD Win Max, the next-generation of gaming mini PCs.
The Intel Iris powered mini PC is shaping up to be one of the most impressive products we’ve seen in a while, a true step up from the last-gen GPD Win 2.
Game Pad Digital will be starting the crowdfunding campaign for the GPD Win Max on May 18th. Backers will be guaranteed a unit at a discounted price that’s usually quite a bit below what they can find on other online retailers.
The GPD Win Max will have a promotional campaign price of $779, $180 more than the crowdfunding price of the GPD WIN 2 – that was $599. The regular retail price for the Max’s predecessor was $699.
Here are the full specs for the upcoming mini PC:
Screen: 8-inch, 10 touching points
CPU: Intel Core i5-1035G7
GPU: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 940
RAM: 16gb LPDDR4X 3733
Cooling: Active cooling: dual fans, dual heat pipes
TDP: 15w, 20w, 25w
Wireless: WiFi 6/Bluetooth 5.0
IO: 1x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB C 3.1, 2x USB A 3.1, 1x MicroSD,1xHDMI 2.0, 1xRJ425.
Dimensions: 207x145x26mm
Weight: 790g