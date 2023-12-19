Google's settlement with US state attorneys general on Android and Google Play finally revealed

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Several years ago, 30 U.S. states filed a class action suit against Google alleging that its Play Store policies had violated U.S. federal antitrust rules by overcharging customers. In September, Google announced the court that it has reached a settlement and asked the court to cancel the upcoming trial. At that time, Google did not comment on the details of the settlement.

Today, the details of the settlement Google reached with state attorneys general were made public. First, Google will pay about $700 million in damages. Second, Google is making some key Play Store policy changes like user choice billing, ability for developers to promote cheaper pricing elsewhere, etc.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney expressed his disappointment over this settlement. “The State Attorneys General settlement is an injustice to all Android users and developers. It endorses Google’s misleading and anticompetitive scare screens, which Google intentionally designed to disadvantage competing stores and direct downloads,” he tweeted.

“The States’ earlier filings made a strong case for $10.5 billion in damages, in line with Google’s unjustly collected 30% fees. I think they’d have gotten it if they’d stayed in the fight a few weeks longer to the overwhelming victory in court. An unfortunate outcome,” he added.

You can find the key highlights of the Google’s settlement below: