A few months ago, we reported Samsung and Google are joining hands to bring RCS messaging to unlocked Galaxy phones. And now, it looks like the hard work has finally paid off as Google’s RCS messaging is now expanding to the Samsung Messages app. Support for RCS messaging will mean Samsung Galaxy users will no longer require to use carrier phones to use the feature.

RCS messaging, which is the successor to the SMS, uses your mobile data to send messages and other multimedia such as photos, videos, stickers, emojis, unlike SMS. You’ll enjoy features like typing indicator, read receipts. Further, you’ll be able to create group chats. If you’re based in the USA and using an iPhone user, you’re already familiar with the concept as this is exactly how you send messages using iMessage. Apple’s iMessage is, in fact, more popular than WhatsApp in the USA.

To use the RCS messaging feature in your unlocked Galaxy phones, you’ll first need to agree to the terms of using the feature, after which you’ll be able to communicate with anyone who has a device that supports RCS messaging.

Support for RCS messaging is rolling out to the Samsung Messages app in a phased manner as the feature is not widely available. Nevertheless, since Samsung has started rolling out the feature, it’s only a matter of time before the feature becomes available for every Galaxy user.

via XDA; 9to5google