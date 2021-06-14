Google has announced that Google Workspace is now available for free to anyone with a Gmail account.

The new system is now integrated into a single tab using Google’s new Smart Canvas feature. Smart Canvas is designed to make collaboration easier by integrating messaging into apps.

The intent is to “keep the context,” Sanaz Ahari, senior director of product, says. “If you start something with an email and then you want to upgrade it into more real-time interaction between a group — or even for a project — you’re able to do that and you can keep the context. Then you can all seamlessly upgrade into a meeting at the same time.”

Google is also offering a cheaper paid tier for $9.99 per month called Google Workspace Individual which does not require setting up your own domain or custom email address.

Google is also offering a Google Workspace PWA in September which should make the suite feel a lot more like a desktop app and provide more direct competition to Microsoft’s Office suite.

via the verge