Google is a place where we can find almost all the answers we need for the questions we encounter in our daily lives. With this, it is no wonder why some turn to it even when they search for more personal questions. The old search engine will provide you with the basic information you need without haste. It is a heartless machine with no other job but to answer your questions. Google aims to change that by using AI to determine searches from users experiencing crises. This will then lead to more helpful results that are not just concretely all about basic information about the word search. It will now include suggestions, help, and support.

Typical people like us don’t see the work behind Google Search and how it works, but the reality behind it is that it is really complex — because it needs to in order to be more efficient in delivering results. Google keeps on making improvements to it. Last year at the IO conference, the company introduced its Multitask Uniform Model (MUM) update, an AI 1000 times more powerful than Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers (BERT). It is a crucial development in the search engine that features a multimodal algorithm, allowing the production of answers to complicated queries. It analyzes and generates content as a human would. According to Google, this will be the secret that will help the engine uncover sensitive questions like those about suicide, abortion, and abuse.

“MUM is able to help us understand longer or more complex queries like ‘why did he attack me when i said i dont love him,’” Anne Merritt, a Google product manager for health and information quality, told The Verge. “It may be obvious to humans that this query is about domestic violence, but long, natural-language queries like these are difficult for our systems to understand without advanced AI.”

According to Merritt, the previous system was more likely to interpret inputs as “information-seeking” questions and commonly ignored the actual and concept implicated. However, with the updates made in Google Search, the AI would now provide a set of results that prioritizes help. For instance, it would put an information box at the top of the search result labeled “Help is available,” along with the contact information of organizations that could help you with your problems. The rest of the search results, on the other hand, would focus on the same help-related content.