Google today confirmed that they will not be shipping the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones with chargers.

They revealed this news to the Verge, confirming that the Google Pixel 5a is the last Pixel phone to include a charging brick in the box, meaning the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which ships later this year, will not come with a charger.

Google’s reasoning is of course that is high-end smartphone buyers most likely already have a charger, and that it saves Google money on manufacturing and distribution cost.

The news will disappoint many buyers, particularly because the Pixel 6 is expected to feature at least 18w fast charging, with conventional chargers topping out at 10W.

AndroidPolice journalist and internet personality Max Weinbach has an interesting proposal for Google, however.

Google, you should offer a free charger as an option for Pixel 6 buyers when you remove the brick from the box. It's fantastic on the consumer and PR side of things. It's helping the environment and not harming or annoying your customers. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) August 17, 2021

He suggests Google should offer a free fast charger to those who request it at the point of purchase. That way if you already have a suitable charger you can skip it, and if you do not you are taken care of.

Except for the percentage that would abuse the system, this would mean those who need a charger (and who would need to buy one in any case) will have what they need, and everyone else who does not need it can feel happy about saving the world.

What do our readers think about this idea? Let us know below.