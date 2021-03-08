Google TV will soon get kids profiles support

Google today announced that Google TV platform will soon get the kids profiles feature. You can add an existing Google account for a child or create a new profile with just their name and age.

Here’s what you can do with kids profile on Google TV:

Parents can pick which apps to add to their child’s profile.

Kids profiles will feature rows with recommendations from kid-friendly apps, so your kids can easily find what to watch.

With Google Play Family Library, you can share access to TV shows and movies you’ve already purchased on other devices.

The background of kids profiles can be changed to a kid-friendly theme — like “Under the sea,” “Dinosaur jungle” or “Space travel.”

Google TV will also allow you to select avatars so your kids can pick a profile picture based on their interests.

With on-screen parental controls, you’ll be able to manage your kids’ screen time by setting daily watch limits and a bedtime schedule.

To prevent your kids from switching to your profile, you can turn on profile lock so only you can make changes with your PIN.

Google will begin the roll out of kids profiles on Google TV in the U.S. starting this month, and globally over the next few months.

Source: Google