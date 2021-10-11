Google TV now allows you to set up a personalized profile

Google today announced the new Google TV profiles feature that will allow users to create their own personalized space with their Google Account. Each personalized profile will get TV show and movie recommendations, easy access to the personal watchlist and help from Google Assistant. Another cool thing is that your downloaded apps and app login details will be used across profiles, so no need to set up apps for each new profile. Google also announced the following two features for Google TV:

Ambient mode will become more useful with personalized information and recommendations at a glance. From the latest game score, to the weather, news and more, your TV will keep you up to date with info based on your profile. You can even scroll through the on-screen shortcuts to jump into your photos or start playing your music and podcasts with just a click. If you are off for a longer break, your TV will shift fully to your ambient mode’s photos or curated artwork after a few minutes.

With Google TV’s Live and For you tabs, your favorite live shows are just a click away. To give you more live TV provider options, we’ve now integrated Philo into our live TV features, in addition to YouTube TV and SLING TV. To see your shows on the Live TV tab and in your recommendations, just add your Live TV provider.

Support for profiles and glanceable cards in ambient mode will be available on Chromecast with Google TV and Google TVs from Sony and TCL soon.

