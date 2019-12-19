Google Translate now offers more accurate offline translation in 59 languages

Google today announced that the accuracy of offline translation in Google Translate has been improved by over 12 percent. In some languages like Japanese, Korean, Thai, Polish, and Hindi, Google claims that the accuracy improvement is more than 20 percent. When we say improved accuracy, it means Google Translate will now present translations with improved word choice, grammar and sentence structure.

In order to help non-native speakers easily pronounce words, Google Translate will now display transliteration, which gives an equivalent spelling in the alphabet users are used to. Google Translate now has offline transliteration support for 10 new languages: Arabic, Bengali, Gujrati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Download the latest Google Translate app from Apple App Store and Google Play Store to enjoy these updates.

Source: Google