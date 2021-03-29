Google has made the process of installing progressive web apps (PWAs) on Chrome for Android feel more native with a new install prompt which includes a description and screenshots.

pwa install

The feature is currently implemented in Chrome on Android and only enabled for a few users. It is currently already enabled for the Twitter PWA and other developers can add the feature to their PWAs by adding the `description` and `screenshots` member to your manifest.

Developers can read about the requirements here.

