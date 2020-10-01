Google to launch Pixel 4a in India on October 17

After facing multiple delayes, the Google Pixel 4a finally saw the light of the day back in August, though the smartphone was initially released in the U.S, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. The company also promised to launch the 4a in India in the month of October, though the company didn’t give us a specific launch date.

But now that the October is here, the Pixel maker has finally given us the details about the launch date. According to Google’s official Twitter handle, the Pixel 4a will will launch in India on October 17. The smartphone will be available for purchase from the same day on Flipkart. However, the details on the pricing are still not known.

Hi Christopher, we appreciate your interest in our Pixel devices. The Pixel 4a launches in India on October 17th and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. To learn more about the Pixel 4a check out the official blog post here: https://t.co/EOgWtQ7NMg Appreciate it. — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) October 1, 2020

GOOGLE PIXEL 4A SPECS