Google to launch Pixel 4a in India on October 17

by Rahul

 

After facing multiple delayes, the Google Pixel 4a finally saw the light of the day back in August, though the smartphone was initially released in the U.S, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. The company also promised to launch the 4a in India in the month of October, though the company didn’t give us a specific launch date.

But now that the October is here, the Pixel maker has finally given us the details about the launch date. According to Google’s official Twitter handle, the Pixel 4a will will launch in India on October 17. The smartphone will be available for purchase from the same day on Flipkart. However, the details on the pricing are still not known.

The Pixel 4a is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 730G chipset and has Titan M security module for on-device security. The smartphone features a 5.8-inch OLED display and has a matte finish. The smartphone also offers some excellent camera features, including Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography, and fused video stabilization. Pixel 4a users can enjoy entertainment and extra storage, with three-month free trials of YouTube Premium and Google One.

GOOGLE PIXEL 4A SPECS

Screen5.81 inch OLED, 2,340 x 1,080 display with a 60Hz refresh rate
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618 GPU
RAM/Storage6GB RAM/128 GB storage
Battery3140mAh battery
Camera12.2MP rear camera with OIS and EIS, 8MP front-facing camera (F/2) 84° FOV
Audiodual speakers + headphone jack
StylePlastic shell, Just Black

