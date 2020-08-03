As expected, Google today officially announced the Google Pixel 4a mid-range smartphone. This new smartphone will cost only $349, with availability in U.S, UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. You can pre-order the new Pixel device today and it will be available from August 20th.

Pixel 4a users can enjoy entertainment, games and apps and extra storage with three month free trials of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One.

The main highlight of this smartphone will be its camera experience. The Google Pixel 4a will come with a 12.2MP (F/1.7) rear camera with Dual Pixel Phase Detection autofocus and OIS. Similar to Pixel flagship smartphones, you can enjoy features like Live HDR+, dual exposure controls, Night Sight and Portrait Mode.

Google Pixel 4a specs

Screen 5.81 inch OLED, 2,340 x 1,080 display with a 60Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G, Adreno 618 GPU RAM/Storage 6GB RAM/128 GB storage Battery 3140mAh battery Camera 12.2MP rear camera with OIS and EIS, 8MP front-facing camera (F/2) 84° FOV Audio dual speakers + headphone jack Style Plastic shell, Just Black Pricing $349 Availability U.S, UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia, Japan, Canada.

You can now pre-order the device from online retailers including Amazon.com.

Source: Google