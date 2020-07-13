Google to invest $10 billion into India over the next 5-7 years

Google today announced the new Google for India Digitization Fund. Through this new fund, Google is planning to invest $10 billion (?75,000 crore) in India over the next 5-7 years. Google is planning to invest this amount in the form of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments.

Google’s investments will focus on the following four areas:

First, enabling affordable access and information for every Indian in their own language, whether it’s Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other

Second, building new products and services that are deeply relevant to India’s unique needs

Third, empowering businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation

Fourth, leveraging technology and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture

“There’s no question we are facing a difficult moment today, in India and around the world. The dual challenges to our health and to our economies have forced us to rethink how we work and how we live. But times of challenge can lead to incredible moments of innovation. Our goal is to ensure India not only benefits from the next wave of innovation, but leads it. Working together we can ensure that our best days are still ahead,” wrote Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.

Source: Google