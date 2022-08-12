Google test allows users to launch different cloud game services directly on Search

There is a joy about being able to play games straight away, and that’s the reason why mobile games are an absolute gem for all of us. Now, Google is trying to bring that convenience to cloud games by silently conducting a recent test that will allow you to play with just a search of a title and a few clicks.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) games can also now be launched directly via the Google search results page. pic.twitter.com/LeYbBk7SFH — Bryant Chappel (@BryantChappel) August 11, 2022

The feature was first noticed and shared by Bryant Chappel of The Nerf Report. A video shared by Chappel showed that you could simply search for a specific cloud game on Google Search, and you would be presented with a new “Play” button. What’s specifically exciting about this is that the feature applies not only to Google’s Stadia but also to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon Luna, and GeForce Now cloud gaming services. The video showed Chappel doing the process just by searching the title, clicking the button, and being directed instantly to the game.

On the other hand, it is important to note that logging into your specific cloud gaming service account is a must in order to experience the full essence of the feature. Otherwise, you will only be presented with a signup page. Another catch is that it is not yet confirmed when the feature will roll out or if Google plans to do so in the future. According to some reports, the feature was made accessible for only a limited time and disappeared without notice. But on a positive note, it is good to know that Google is considering making it possible not just on Stadia could games but also for other cloud games from other services.