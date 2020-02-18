Google Stadia finally adds support for smartphones other than Pixel devices

by Pradeep

 

Google last year launched Stadia game streaming service with support for Pixel 2, 3, and 4 devices alone. After much delay, Google today announced support for new smartphones from other vendors. Google today announced that following 19 smartphones can be now used to play games on Stadia.

  • Samsung Galaxy S8
  • Samsung Galaxy S8+
  • Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
  • Samsung Galaxy Note8
  • Samsung Galaxy S9
  • Samsung Galaxy S9+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note9
  • Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Samsung Galaxy S10E
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10
  • Samsung Galaxy Note10+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Razer Phone
  • Razer Phone 2
  • ASUS ROG Phone
  • ASUS ROG Phone II

Google Stadia app will be available for the above smartphones from February 20. Stadia Founder’s Edition, Stadia Premiere Edition, or a Stadia Buddy Pass users can enjoy their games using the above smartphones in addition to the already supported Pixel series smartphones.

Source: Google

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments