Google Stadia finally adds support for smartphones other than Pixel devices

Google last year launched Stadia game streaming service with support for Pixel 2, 3, and 4 devices alone. After much delay, Google today announced support for new smartphones from other vendors. Google today announced that following 19 smartphones can be now used to play games on Stadia.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone

ASUS ROG Phone II

Google Stadia app will be available for the above smartphones from February 20. Stadia Founder’s Edition, Stadia Premiere Edition, or a Stadia Buddy Pass users can enjoy their games using the above smartphones in addition to the already supported Pixel series smartphones.

Source: Google