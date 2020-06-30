Google has officially introduced an update that allows you to use your Stadia Controller to play Stadia games wirelessly on Android mobile devices. Below, you’ll find how to set it up and get gaming.

The good news is that setting everything up is super easy – all you need is your phone with the latest version of the Stadia app, your Stadia Controller, a Stadia game, and a functional Wi-Fi network. Once you’ve gotten all your items, follow the steps below.

Make sure that both your phone and Stadia Controller are connected to the same Wi-Fi network. Open the Stadia app on your phone. Choose a game. Follow the pairing instructions on the screen. Play!

As the official Stadia blog notes, if you’re playing with headphones, make sure you connect them to your phone wirelessly or with a cable.

If you don’t have a Stadia Controller or if you just want to buy another one or two or three, you can currently get 10% off on Just Black, Clearly White, and Spicy Wasabi coloured Stadia Controllers until July 2nd. You can buy your chosen controller by following the link here.

In related news, the price of the Google Stadia Premiere Edition was recently cut down from $130 to just $99. The catch is that you won’t be given a free three-month Stadia Pro subscription with this new bundle, but it’s still fairly cheap if you’re looking to get into Stadia.