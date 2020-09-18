Google has removed Paytm app from the Google Play Store over multiple policy violations. In case you don’t know, Paytm is one of the most popular financial apps in India and it claims to have over 50 million active users in the country.

Google said in a statement that the company doesn’t allow gambling or betting apps in India as sports betting is illegal in the country. India, however, allows fantasy league but Paytm’s attempt to get people to use unregulated betting apps resulted in the removal.

We have these policies to protect users from potential harm. When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance. And in the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts. Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently. – Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy

A person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that Google has issued a warning to Hotstar+Disney as well. Hotstar is one of the most popular streaming services in India and is set to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) later this week. Google wants Hotstar to display a warning before showing ads related to fantasy league and sports betting.