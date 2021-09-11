After a weeks-long saga, Google has finally released a fix for their unreliable Google Clock app.

Users of the Pixel 3, 4a and 5 reported that despite setting alarms, the app appears to be forgetting them, with the alarms not showing as “upcoming” and not going off as scheduled. For some reason, they still show up as “missed” afterwards, however.

At the time we reported that Google was aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Now Google support on Reddit has announced the fix is available, though it would require an update to both the Google Clock app and Spotify.

Google earlier confirmed the Spotify integration was causing the missed alarms.

The latest version of the Google Clock app is version 6.41 and it can be found in the Google Play Store here.

via XDA-Dev