Google Read Along app helps kids improve their reading skills

Google today announced Read Along, a new app for kids to improve their reading skills in English and many other languages (Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Spanish & Portuguese). Read Along app was previously launched as Bolo in India. From today, Read Along app is now available in over 180 countries.

Here’s how it works:

  • Read Along helps kids independently learn and build their reading skills with the help of an in-app reading buddy named Diya.
  • As kids read out loud, Diya uses Google’s text-to-speech and speech recognition technology to detect if a student is struggling or successfully reading the passage.
  • She gives them positive and reinforcing feedback along the way, just as a parent or teacher would.
  • Children can also tap Diya at any time for help pronouncing a word or a sentence.

Features:

  • Works Offline : Once downloaded, it works offline, so it does not use any data.
  • Safe : Since the app is made for children, there are no ads, and all sensitive information stays only on the device.
  • Free: The app is completly free to use and has a vast library of books with different reading levels from Pratham Books, Katha Kids & Chhota Bheem, with new books added regularly.
  • Games: Educational games within the app, make the learning experience fun.
  • In-App Reading Assistant: Diya, the in-app reading assistant helps children read out loud and provides positive reinforcement when they read correctly, and help wherever they get stuck.
  • Multi Child Profile: Multiple children can use the same app and create their individual profiles to track their own progress.
  • Personalised: The app recommends the right level of difficulty books to each child depending on their reading level.

Source: Google

