Google Quietly Flips the Switch With Android Enterprise Domain Upgrades - Check Details Here

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Google made a significant change for companies using Android Enterprise. Previously, organizations needed to file a support ticket whenever they wanted to upgrade their domain to access the full set of Android Enterprise management features. That time-consuming step is gone. Google now automatically upgrades all eligible domains, aiming to cut down on IT overhead and give administrators immediate access to advanced controls.

The update closes a gap that often caused delays for IT teams. Historically, Android Enterprise separated “basic” and “advanced” management controls. Businesses that needed advanced controls for stronger device security or to activate full-featured management tools faced wait times, manual reviews, and extra paperwork. Now, with this switch, domains that meet the eligibility criteria are upgraded as soon as they’re detected, with nothing to fill out, no support tickets.

Other recent Google news –

Google’s change doesn’t affect which domains qualify. The same legal and technical requirements stand. The difference: if a customer’s domain fits Google’s prerequisites, the upgrade just happens, no action needed from the organization. This update also applies to domains owned by customers as well as third-party partners managing client organizations.

Android Enterprise customers now get faster access to premium management and security settings. Google’s move removes the friction that made IT admins wait days for support responses. The goal: more time controlling devices, less time on paperwork. For enterprises juggling data security and device management, cutting this red tape could make a day-to-day difference.

You may also be interested in reading –