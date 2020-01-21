Google promises 8 years of free automatic updates on Chromebooks

When Google first launched Chromebooks, Google promised three years of free automatic updates. Since then, Google has significantly increased the number of years it will support Chromebooks. Chromebooks receives regular updates from Google until it reaches its Auto Update Expiration (“AUE”). Google today announced that it is extending the AUE on new devices by up to 8 years. Yes, Google promises free automatic updates until June 2028 for the latest Chromebooks like Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet and Acer Chromebook 712. The automatic updates include both security fixes and new features.

With the extended years of automatic updates, Chromebooks can offer a better return on investment for the education market customers when compared to Microsoft Windows devices. To support this extended support, Google has increased the price of the Chrome Education Upgrade from $30 to $38.

Microsoft Windows generally offers updates for 30 months. After 30 months, you need to upgrade the OS to the next major version to continue receiving free updates from Microsoft. As long as your hardware is supported in Windows 10, Microsoft will continue to deliver updates for free.

Source: Google