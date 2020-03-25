Google Podcasts app now available on App Store for iOS devices

Google today announced the release of Google Podcasts app for iOS devices in Apple App Store. With Google Podcasts app, you can subscribe and listen to all your favorite podcasts, explore show and episode recommendations, browse popular and trending shows in comedy, news, sports, and more. Google Podcasts iOS app allows you to customize your listening experience. You can listen at faster playback speeds or skip over silences. You can also queue up episodes for a continuous listening experience.

Other highlights of Google Podcasts app:

Listen on multiple devices – phone, laptop, smart speaker – without losing your place.

Auto-download shows to listen offline and on the go.

Discover podcasts using Google Search and Google Assistant.

You can download the Google Podcasts app here from App Store. Google today also announced that it is adding support for subscriptions on Google Podcasts for Web.

Source: Google