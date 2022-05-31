Google Play is gradually changing. After the recent design changes we saw this week, its announcement in March saying the Movies & TV tab on Android would be going away is here now. Reports say that it started last week and still continues until today.

This will be gradually implemented across Android users of the app as Google realizes that the Play Store app is no longer the best place to buy or rent movies or television shows. As such, the company is pushing Google TV as the “new home for entertainment,” where users will be able to access their respective libraries in the place.

“Starting in May 2022, the Google TV app will be your home for buying, renting, and watching movies and shows on your Android mobile device or tablet,” notes Google in its blog post. “On the Google Play app, Movies & TV will no longer be supported. Google Play will continue to be your store for apps, games, and books. On Google TV, you will find the same experience you are used to on Google Play Movies & TV with the latest new releases, rentals, deals, and great recommendations for you.”

By removing the Movies & TV on Google Play, only three tabs now would only be left to the Android app, namely, Games, Apps, and Books. This makes the app neater and simpler for users. Moreover, this will transform the Google Play Android app into a dedicated place for items more applicable to phones and tablets, such as applications, games, audiobooks, and ebooks.

Despite this big change, Google stressed a few things related to removing the Movies & TV in the Google Play Android app. It includes the continuous availability of the user’s purchased content in the Google TV app and continuous eligibility of Google TV app purchases for family sharing and Google Play Points. Additionally, users can still view and request refunds for purchases on Google Play and use Play credit and Play gift cards when purchasing Google TV app content.