We’ve been hearing rumors about Google working on a smartwatch for the last few months. Rumors were also rife that the Pixel Watch would release in the month of October alongside the Pixel 6 series. Now we’re hearing from sources close to Business Insider that the Mountain View company has plans to release the smartwatch in the first half of 2022.

Currently, we don’t know what branding Google will use for its new smartwatch. However, the company is using a variety of names to refer to the project, including “Pixel watch,” “Android watch,” according to tipster Jon Prosser. On the bright side, the Pixel maker may have decided on the specifications and the design of the watch.

According to sources, Google’s new wearable will be “round and has no physical bezel.” It’ll work with new proprietary watchbands and will require you to charge it on a daily basis. But what’s worse is that the charging speed is expected to be quite slow, though it doesn’t mention whether it’ll feature fast charging technology.

Moreover, the Pixel Watch, or whatever the company ends up calling it, will feature a heart-rate monitor and step counting. The wearable could also get benefit from the Fitbit integration on Wear OS, as per rumors.

Google is currently testing the smartwatch internally, and if everything goes as planned the company will reportedly release the wearable as early as Spring. We’re expecting to see more details about it in the coming months. Rest assured, we’ll apprise you of all the latest leaks about Google’s new smartwatch, so stay tuned.

