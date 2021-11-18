Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) now available for pre-order for $79

Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen) is now available for pre-order for $79 in the US. The new Pixel Stand is a wireless charger that is compatible with Pixel phones, Pixel Buds, and hundreds of Qi-certified devices. The silent built-in fan keeps things cool if you’re streaming or making video calls.

It supports up to 23W for compatible Pixel phones and up to 15W (EPP) for Qi Certified devices. Also, it is made with approximately 39% recycled materials.

You can pre-order the new Pixel Stand (2nd gen) here.