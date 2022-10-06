Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro go official in 17 countries

At its official ”Made by Google” event, the search giant has launched several new products, including the much-awaited Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Google claims that these two handsets have the company’s sleekest design yet and are powered by an indigenously-built Tensor G2 processor and Android 13.

Google is using the term “sleekest” because the Pixel 7 is more compact than the Pixel 6. Also, zirconia-blasted aluminum used in the exterior feels silky on the hands. The more premium Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, features a polished aluminum frame and looks beautiful too.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have better camera systems than their predecessors, according to Google. While it should not surprise anyone, the company seems to be boasting about some of the camera features. Starting with zoom capability, the Pixel 7 can zoom up to 8x, while up to 30x is possible on the Pixel 7 Pro, thanks to the Super Res Zoom feature. Google says it has achieved optical quality similar to a dedicated 2x telephoto lens for the Pixel 7 and a 10x telephoto lens for the Pixel 7 Pro. Other noteworthy camera features are mentioned below.

Pixel 7 Pro has Macro Focus to help you capture photos with Pixel HDR+ quality from as close as three centimeters away.

Thanks to Photo Unblur, a feature in Google Photos exclusively available for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, you can bring all your blurry photos back to life.

With the launch of these new handsets, Google is also making selfies more accessible. People who are visually impaired will now be able to capture selfies with a combination of precise audio guidance, high-contrast visual animations, and haptic feedback using Pixel 7 and 7 Pro.

These handsets support 10-bit HDR, which means you can now record brighter, higher-contrast videos with wider color ranges.

With Cinematic Blur, you can also shoot cinema-like videos.

Pixel 7 has cutting-edge speech recognition technology, with the help of which voice messages on the Google Messages app can be transcribed without listening to them. This is helpful when you cannot listen to a voice message but do need to reply back immediately.

Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro are using Titan M2 security chips to keep users safe and secure from sophisticated attacks. The company is also promising to introduce a new VPN by Google One to these handsets later this year at no extra cost. Both models support face unlocking as well as unlocking through fingerprints.

Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro start at $599 and at $899, respectively. It will be available for sale starting October 13. Besides the USA, the next-generation Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be available in 16 other countries. You can check the list of all countries here.